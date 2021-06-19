Donald Fay Pugmire
1948 ~ 2021
Donald Fay Pugmire, passed away peacefully at his home in Clearfield, Utah on June 16, 2021. He was born May 7, 1948, in Montpelier, Idaho to Fayon and Naomi. He graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho, where he developed lifelong friendships. He attended Utah State University until he enlisted in the US Air Force to serve in the Vietnam War. After 22 years of military service, he retired as a SMSGT.
He married his eternal companion, Donna Hansen, on June 10, 1967. They had 54 years of adventures together.
His hobbies included wood working, cars, traveling, 4-wheeling, and supporting his kids and grandkids. He loved all sports. He made friends everywhere he went.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Donna, children, Debbie (Todd) Bell, Daren (Katie) Pugmire, Danielle (Clint) Layton, six grandchildren, Dakota, Cooper, Luke, Champ, Samuel, Kassidy, brothers, Doug (Norine) Pugmire, Daryl (Becky) Pugmire, sisters, Darla (Denis) McLaughlin, DeeAnn Moyes brother-in-law, Wendell (Linda) Hansen and sister-in-law, Dianna Hansen. There was a great reunion this week with all those that proceeded him including his grandson, Kameron Russell Layton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clearfield 11th Ward, 1245 S. 1175 E. Clearfield, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Donald's obituary.
Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, St. Charles, Idaho
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.