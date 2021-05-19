July 18, 1937 — May 16, 2021
Donald Gene Bosgieter, 83, passed away on May 16, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born July 18, 1937 to William and Hilda Allen Bosgieter in Ogden, Utah.
Don graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended Weber State College.
He married Tona Rue Johnson.
Don is survived by his three children; Kory (Diane), Kyle (Stacy), Wendi (Jim Austin), seven grandchildren and his twin brother Ron Bosgieter.
He is preceded in death by his wife Tona Rue, parents, and five siblings.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
A private Family Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
The family would like to express a special thank you for the exceptional care given to Don by the Hidden Valley Assisted Living staff.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's Association of Utah.