1947 ~ 2020
Donald Kent Whittaker, 73, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family due to complications from his long struggle with COPD and other health conditions. He was born on March 9, 1947, to Don Leroy Whittaker and Lola Chamberlain in Rupert, Idaho and grew up and resided in Kaysville, UT for the remainder of his life.
He attended Kaysville Elementary, Central Davis Jr. High, and Davis High schools, Weber State College and Utah State University. He was a member of the LDS church.
He met Jennifer Hill on a blind date at Lagoon and along with their four children, family and friends, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last July.
Kent was a gentle, intelligent, soul with a searing, dry, wit that endeared anyone willing to look past his gruff exterior. His ultra-deep voice scared off many a teenaged boy and sounded beautiful when he sang in the high school choir. He also played football and ran track and enjoyed watching an array of different sports. He was a talented writer, including poetry, and he loved listening to music, especially his John Prine, Judy Collins and Bob Dylan records and was a faithful listener of A Prairie Home Companion.
He had a natural curiosity as a child which continued throughout his lifetime. He possessed a love of learning with the capacity to retain everything he ever learned. It seemed he knew everything about anything, and he usually had the answer.
He loved the outdoors and fishing in quiet solitude, he was a gardener, had worked as a grounds keeper and ran his own nursery at one time. He made his living hanging sheet rock and was known for his skill and craftsmanship in that particular field. His example of hard work and perseverance under adversity is deeply appreciated by his family, especially his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, their four children; Annie (James Derum) Whittaker, Richard (Leslie) Whittaker, Sarah (Ryan) Reisbeck, and Amanda (Brian) Pierce, and 16 grandchildren who loved their Grandpa Kent. Also survived by his sister Patricia (Ken-deceased) Higbee, Scott (Jan) Whittaker, Lynn (Mary Beth) Whittaker, Julie (Dean) Curtis, Mark (Beth) Whittaker and Jennifer (Doug) Young
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah. A viewing for family and close friends will be held Friday at 9:00 a.m. at Kaysville Lindquist's Mortuary, 400 N. Main St. Kaysville, Utah.
A gathering to celebrate Kent's life will be held at a later date.
