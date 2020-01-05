January 6, 1937 ~ January 1, 2020
Donald Lee Harshbarger, 82, passed away on January 1, 2020, at George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home. He was born January 6, 1937, in Alliance, Ohio to Marshall McMagnie Harshbarger and Edna Rosa Traxel.
He was raised in Crestline, Ohio where he graduated from high school. In 1954 he joined the Ohio National Guard where he trained as a jet aircraft mechanic.
His unit was activated in 1961 during the Berlin crisis and was assigned to Tampa, Florida; subsequently served as Flight Engineer on the C-130 aircraft and as a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
Don served 20 years in the Air Force and was stationed in several different countries. Donald lived in Ohio for 21 years, Florida 13 months, Libya three years, Virginia 16 months, CCK Taiwan 13 months, Guam two years, Arkansas 16 months, Michigan 13 months, and Germany three years.
He retired in October 1980. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received several decorations.
In September 1958, he married Betty Lou Abbey in Mansfield, Ohio. They are the proud parents of three children, Mark, Dianne, and Donna. They have nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Donald was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Bishopric, as Ward Clerk, and Stake Computer Specialist.
He was a member of the Patriot Guard Rider of Utah, American Legion Post 9 of Ogden, UT, Green Knights Motorcycle Group, VFW, and NRA. He enjoyed riding his CanAm Spyder and working on Genealogy.
Donald is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Mark (Jerilyn) Harshbarger; daughters, Dianne Bonnett (Mike) and Donna (Ron) Young; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Uintah City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to George E. Wahlens Veteran Home
