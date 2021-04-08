Donald Ray Russell
August 3, 1955 ~ April 6, 2021
Donald Ray Russell passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2021 in his home, getting ready to do one of his life passions, teach skiing.
He was born in Ogden, UT on August 3, 1955. He grew up in the mouth of Ogden Canyon and loved to play in the foothills. If you could smell a skunk, there would be tomato juice waiting for him on the back porch because he was sure to have been sprayed. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1973. Don then served an LDS Mission to the Spokane Washington/Coeur d'Alene Idaho area where he made lifelong companions.
Don's life was full of passion. He was an excellent salesman because he believed whole heartedly in everything he did. He sold everything from tires to houses. If you ever bought either from him, you know that to be true.
He had a love for the outdoors. He rode in the Weber Country Mounted Sheriff's Posse for 6 years. Which assisted in search and rescues, riding in parades, and rodeo entertainment.
He was president of the Ogden four-wheel drive club. Don shared his love of skiing with others through teaching. He was a member of the PSIA ski organization for 40 years. He spent most of his years instructing at Deer Valley, but he was also the director at Nordic Valley, ran the kids' program at Powder Mountain and most recently taught at Snowbasin.
He was always teaching. He taught his children to love horses, camping, skiing, and life as much as he did. He also was a firm believer in leading by example. He overcame many obstacles in his life including near death experiences and alcoholism. He had 17 years of sobriety. Don spent these years in the addiction/recovery programs helping others on their journey to sobriety.
He had three previous marriages before marrying and later becoming sealed to Terri and her (which became his) daughter Abby. All his passions and experiences increased his spirituality. He loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ and his Savior.
His biggest passion in life was his kids and his grandkids. He was happiest when spending time with them. He loved to tease and make others laugh. To know him and be accepted by him meant you were family.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, LaVon Johnson Russell; father, Raymond Edgar Russell; brother, John Walton Russell. He is survived by his wife, Terri Lain Russell; son, Jared (Jessica) Russell; daughters, ShaNae (Zack) Blaisdell, Amy (Kevin) Coleman, Abby (Kelten) Christensen, Aerena (Justin) Lord, Andrea Lain, and Angela (Paul) Bonser-Lain; sisters, Gail (Doug) McNeely, Cheryl (Lyman) Stoker, Ann (Bruce) Cheney, and LaRae (Warren) Russell; brother, Shawn (Jaime) Russell; 12 grandkids, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Don's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.