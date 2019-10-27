Donald Skaff passed away on October 22, 2019.
Don was a man of strong values. He loved learning and was particularly generous in sharing his great knowledge with students in the classroom as a substitute teacher. It was important for him to make education fun.
He loved sports, especially the Utah Jazz and he was a great American history buff.
Upon graduating from Catholic high school, Don was approached by priests to join the religious order. He declined as his chosen path for his future was to have a family.
While in the army, Don met Johanna at the Louvre in Paris, and so began his dream towards reality. Johanna, Dona and Deeney fulfilled that dream.
Don is survived by his adoring wife, Johanna; daughter, Dona; granddaughter, Elise; and brothers, Roy, Jim and Bob.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima, 210 Chapel Street, in Layton on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's hospital.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton.