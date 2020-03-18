May 16, 1930 ~ March 13, 2020
On the afternoon of March 13, 2020, a faithful son returned peacefully and with honor to his Heavenly Father. Donald Welcome Mathewson was 89 years old. The departure of this gentle, quiet man has left a large void in our lives. Don was a reserved, meek, and mild person. We are grateful for his steady, uncompromising faith and diligent service to his family and his community. He was an example of the power of stillness and an undeviating follower of Christ.
Don was born May 16, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to Stanley Welcome Mathewson and Ellenora Marie Leth. He moved to Utah with his family at the age of four and spent his childhood alongside his brother, Douglas Allen Mathewson. Don's life and direction were largely shaped by dedicated and loving Boy Scout and Young Men's leaders. He learned early to enjoy spending time in the hills surrounding Ogden. Ever learning, Don first entered school at Weber State College, where he met his sweetheart, Charlene Secrist, in an art class. Don then chose to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was called to serve in the Central States Mission where he worked in Oklahoma. Following his mission, he attended school at the University of Utah where he graduated with honors with a degree in architecture.
Don and Charlene were married on May 27, 1955, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they had five children. Early in their marriage Don built a house on 950 East in North Ogden where the family lived for 43 years. They could not have chosen a better neighborhood and it turned out to be the perfect place to raise their family. We feel so much gratitude for the friends and neighbors in North Ogden who contributed so much to the enjoyment and wellbeing of our family. Don loved to be doing things and to be outside and never lacked for a project in the yard or house. He had a way of asking for his family's help that was gentle and persuasive. Every chance he got he was out with his boys, his dogs, or both in the Wasatch and Uintah mountains.
Don spent most of his architectural career as a partner in Mathewson Sanders Architects. Don's interest in architecture was deeper than the composition of buildings. His curiosity extended beyond the tangible and deep into the thought processes that transform mere structure into an expression of intelligence, beauty, and utility. As he traveled abroad with his wife, he spent much of his time examining the details of the buildings he saw, pondering over some specific detail. His curiosity extended to wood and woodworking. He created many intricate and well-executed projects in his shop over the years, teaching himself the skill required to accomplish each task. Don was active and diligent in performing his duties in the various communities in which he lived. He served for many years on the North Ogden Planning Commission. He served as the President of the Utah Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). His faith and devotion to Jesus Christ led him to serve in many callings in the church, including as Scoutmaster, Young Men's President, Ward and Stake Clerk, and on the High Council, among many others.
Don loved his children and grandchildren and always had time for them. He took interest in their lives and was always on hand for significant life events. When the grandkids would come to visit, his countenance would brighten. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Charlene, and their four sons: Scott (Angie) Mathewson, Shaun (Tina) Mathewson, Paul (Jan) Mathewson, and Todd (Pam) Mathewson; 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Douglas, and his daughter Catherine.
In light of the ongoing precautionary measures around Covid-19, we will not be holding a public funeral service. Condolences may be extended via the Myers Mortuary online portal: www.myers-mortuary.com
In lieu of flowers the family invites donations to be made to LDS Humanitarian Services:
The Mathewson family would like to thank Amber with Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for her attentive and tender care of our father.
