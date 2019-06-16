Donald William Oram

September 20, 1944 ~ June 12, 2019
Don passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12th. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Bill and Opal Oram on September 20, 1944. He married the love of his life, Dixie Rasmussen Oram on December 2, 1972.
Don's greatest joy was his family. They spent a lot of their time fishing, hunting, camping and being outdoors. He served in the United States Army for 6 years during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for many years and had numerous other business ventures.
Survived by his wife Dixie, sisters Cleone Hall and Cindy Sheley. Children: Christine (Sam) Fernandez, Rusty (Stephanie) Oram, and Joanna Byrne. Grandchildren: Cameron, Katlyn, Remington, Britton, Lexie, Hayden and Maygan. Four Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and too many great friends to name.
Preceded in death by his parents Opal and Bill, father and mother-in-law Glen and Margaret Rasmussen, sister Joanne, brother-in-laws Bob and Craig, cousin Ronnie, nephew Randy, and son-in-law Kenny.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Oram residence, 3051 W Pioneer Rd. in Marriott-Slaterville, UT.
