Donn Keith Stephenson

March 19, 1950 ~ August 22, 2019
We lovingly lost our husband, dad, grandpa, son, and friend on August 22, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1950, in Ogden, Utah to Henry Keith Stephenson and June Irene Mason. He was raised in Clearfield where he married his high school sweetheart Helen Marie Lundquist on April 11, 1969.
He enjoyed music, played the organ and the guitar in the band "The Cascades" and he drove the band "The Doors" to the Great Salt Lake. He loved boating, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, taking motorcycle trips with his wife, and watching his grandkids dance and play sports. He had his pilot's license and loved to fly. He owned his own construction business and loved building custom homes.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served faithfully as a ministering brother and in various clerk positions.
He is survived by wife Helen; children Tiffany (John) Koning, Charity (Bret) Barnett, Dustin (Noelle) Stephenson and Gentry (Jill) Stephenson, 19 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and siblings, Sharon (Bob) Bingham, Brent (Terri) Stephenson and Mark (Lisa) Stephenson.
The viewing will be held Tuesday evening 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Layton Hills Stake Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 27th at 11 a.m. at the Layton Hills Stake Center, 2400 N University Park Blvd, Layton. Interment will be at the Smithfield City Cemetery.
