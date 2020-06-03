October 29, 1925 ~ May 31, 2020
Donna Allen Carver passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with her three loving sons beside her.
Donna was born on October 29, 1925, in Rockland, Idaho, and moved with her family to the Ogden area when she was 10 years old. She was very popular and active in student politics at Weber High School. Upon graduation, Donna and her best friend made an adventurous trip to southern California where she worked at Paramount Studios as a radio script typist. She loved to recount stories of 40' film and radio stars she saw on the lot. Donna returned to Ogden and attended Weber State College. At the end of the war, Donna married her future life mate and high school sweetheart, Harold Murray Carver, a veteran in the U.S. Marine Corp. Together they enjoyed a rich married life for nearly 70 years.
Donna was deeply loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She had tremendous empathy and compassion and an unusual ability to put people at ease. Her positive outlook, laughter, and smile made Donna a joy to be with.
Donna was very progressive throughout her life, always keeping up with the times and taking on new challenges. Few in her generation embraced the use of computers, iPads, smartphones and social media as Donna did. She was a wonderful homemaker, an expert seamstress, talented cook, avid golfer, an excellent Bridge player, and active book club member. Donna loved to be involved and to volunteer. Friends knew they could count on her. She served on many committees and boards of various organizations throughout her life. Donna was a member of the LDS Church.
Donna is preceded in death by her father, Martin William Allen and mother, Ella Pilkington Allen; husband, Harold Murray Carver; son, Allen and infant daughter, Karen; sisters, Lola Hekking and Laura Allen and brothers, Joseph Ray Allen and Dean Allen. She is survived by her sons, Craig, Dan, and Marty Carver; daughters-in-law, Augusta, Debra and Patricia, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to the compassionate caregivers from the Visiting Angels and Rocky Mountain Hospice and Dr's. Julia Ansari and Laurel Brewer.
Graveside services for the family and interment was held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
