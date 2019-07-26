Donna B. Hansen

December 9, 1926 ~ July 23, 2019
"Together Again"
BRIGHAM CITY ? Our loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Donna Barker Hansen, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at The Gables in Brigham City with her family surrounding her.
She was born on December 9, 1926, in Brigham City, Utah, a daughter of Claude Rufus and Iva Nelson Barker.
Donna married her sweetheart, Lee O. Hansen on August 12, 1948, in the Logan Temple. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2008.
Donna graduated from Box Elder High School and Utah State University with a degree in Physical ED. She taught at numerous schools before retiring from Intermountain Indian School in 1980.
She was an active member of the Brigham City 10th Ward, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she had served as Relief Society President and her favorite calling was Stake Camp Director. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Donna loved to read, paint, the outdoors, gardening, making hats for infants, being a Pink Lady at the Brigham City Community Hospital. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved being with all of her family, especially at the family cabin.
The family would like to personally thank The Gables II in Brigham City, Bristol Hospice and Dr. John Markeson for their tender and loving care for their mother, Donna.
Surviving are her three children: Donalie (Marlin) Bodily; Janet (Steve) Hansen; Dean (Vicki) Hansen; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and one brother, LeRoy Barker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lee; one son, Ted Hansen, one great-grandson, Jack Hansen, and four siblings, Floyd Barker, Nola Larsen, Bob Barker, and Frank Barker.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Brigham City 10th Ward Chapel, 145 West 500 South.
A viewing will be held on Monday at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
