Donna Christenson
Donna Lee Bird Christenson passed away peacefully on her 89th birthday, June 7, 2021. She was born to Vernon Charles Bird and Mabel Murrell Covert and raised in Pocatello, Idaho.
She met AJ Christenson in the spring of 1950 and they were married on December 9th of that same year. They were able to celebrate their 70th Anniversary in December 2020 before his passing in January 2021.
She spent her life serving her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She took advantage of opportunities to serve her community in PTA and as a "pink lady" at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She also loved to travel and was able to visit many interesting places around the world.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served with AJ for more than 20 years in the Salt Lake Temple, many of those years as a shift supervisor.
Donna is survived by her daughters Kathy (Steve) Coxey and Carolyn Walters, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Bristol Hospice workers, Julianne, Ariel and Lisa who became her special friends and were such a support to her family during her last few months.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 S 200 W. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.