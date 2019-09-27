"Together Again"
Donna Coral Storey Forsgren, passed away early Monday morning, on September 23, 2019, to be with those she loved.
Donna came into this world in Ogden, Utah on August 14, 1932, and lived a life well spent of 87 years. She was the daughter of Ben and Myrle Storey. She raised four children along with her husband Wendell Forsgren. She worked with him on their cattle ranch in Thatcher, Idaho. She also worked as a waitress, a cook for Grace School District, with the Caribou County Police Dispatch and managed with her husband many recreation areas around the west. Donna liked to bowl, sew, travel and make crafty things.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters Karen Kay Buist and Wannetta Call; a son Steven Ray Forsgren; her parents; two brothers Keith and Darrell Storey and sister Kay Storey.
She is survived by her son Ben Roy Forsgren; sisters Karen Langley, Sue Ogden, Judy Fuller, Mary Jepson, and Ella Hazelwood; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, along with many other friends, relatives and casual acquaintances.
A Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. Interment will in the Bothwell Cemetery A luncheon will follow the services.
