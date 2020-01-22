June 5, 1937 ~ January 16, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Donna Ethel Hadley Palmer, 82, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1937, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Theron Oscar and Ruth Mae Carter Hadley. She grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
She married her sweetheart, Darrel Ray Palmer, on July 6, 1957, in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on December 10, 1964.
Donna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints West Weber 3rd Ward. Though her physical limitations kept her from attending meetings for the last few years, she had a great love for her savior, her favorite hymn was I Stand All Amazed, it brought tears to her eyes every time she heard it. She was also very grateful for the priesthood holders in the ward who would bring her the sacrament every week in her home.
Donna's greatest love was her family. She loved spending time with all of them, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and collecting things.
Donna is survived by her husband, Darrel; sons, Greg (Kris), Kurt (Yori), Troy, and Aaron; daughter, Darla (Clay) Schmalz; stepdaughter, Virginia (Rick) Simnitt; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gene Palmer; parents, and two brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the West Weber 3rd Ward Chapel, 4100 West 900 South. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
