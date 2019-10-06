August 3, 1933 ~ October 1, 2019
Donna Fae Chambers Hodges, 86, passed away on October 1, 2019. She was born August 3, 1933, to Theophilus and Addie Watson Chambers in Logan, Utah, the 12th of 13 children. She grew up in Smithfield, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School.
She married Jere Dale Hodges on June 26, 1951, in the Logan LDS Temple. They first lived in California where Jere served in the Navy and then attended BYU while Jere earned his degree in electrical engineering. After graduation from college, they lived in Taylorsville, Utah, and then moved to Syracuse, Utah in 1964.
Donna Fae was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved serving as Relief Society president and compassionate service leader. She and Jere served in the Washington D.C. South Mission.
She loved to work with her hands and was an excellent cook and seamstress. She made quilts for each grandchild when they married and an afghan for each great-grandchild.
She is survived by her sister, Karen Thalman (Robert), two sisters-in-law, Virginia Harris and Joann Taylor, her children and their spouses; Tere Weir (Alan), Julie Ann Garrett (Jeff), Michael Jere Hodges (Gayle), Jeffrey Alan Hodges (Stana) and Brenda Burton (Mark), 17 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, seven brothers, four sisters and two great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Fairfield Village and Encompass Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Syracuse Silver Lakes Chapel, 3065 S. Bluff Road, Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
