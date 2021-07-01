Donna Firth Hamilton
March 30, 1928 ~ June 19, 2021
Donna Firth Hamilton, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Layton, Utah on June 19, 2021.
She was born March 30, 1928 in Layton, Utah and is the oldest child of John William Firth and Mattie Forbes Nalder. Her siblings are Ileen Roberts and Ralph Firth. On September 16, 1946 she married Walter Cecil Hamilton. After spending many years in California, (Sacramento, Sunnyvale, Fremont & Yuba City) Donna moved back to her home town of Layton, Utah.
Donna was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a proud supporter of the Children's Home Society. She served a full-time mission for her church in Atlanta, Georgia and a service mission in the Hmong Branch in Northern California.
Donna was a beautiful seamstress and enjoyed any and all hand sewing. She had a knack for decorating with a special flair for the holidays. She loved working in her flower garden and was a voracious reader. She also loved to travel, collect antiques and Hummel figurines, and was an avid Oakland Raider Fan.
Above all, Donna loved supporting her 4 children; Mike and Linda Hamilton, Mark and Holly Hamilton, Leslie and Richard Cordano, and Lori Hamilton, 20 grandchildren, 45.5 great grandchildren (#46 is due in July) and 1 great-great grandchild. She filled her days enjoying her grand children's school and sporting activities and made an effort to attend all of their high school graduations.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Layton 6th Ward, 1402 N Fort Lane, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday June 29, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton Utah and Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 at the church.
To join via ZOOM please click this URL: https://zoom.us/j/95279870623?pwd=dDhMMDRLS3hkait6ajNxUklGenBGQT09 Passcode: 6thward.
Interment, Kaysville Cemetery.
