February 12, 1944 ~ September 10, 2019
Donna Kaye Thompson Creager, 75, passed away September 10, 2019, due to medical problems. Donna was born February 12, 1944, to Clevie Thompson and Emma "Margie" London in Ogden, Utah.
Donna attended Morgan High School. She married Lyle Jay Creager in Elko, Nevada, and their marriage was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 16, 1968.
Donna worked as a lunchroom cook and then became a manager of the Ogden High School cafeteria, where she retired after 30 years. She loved camping, reading, puzzles and spending time with her family.
Donna is survived by her two siblings: Emerson Thompson and Faye Farr; three children: Ardell (Casey) Nelson, Kim Allen, Emma Robinson; nine grandchildren: Nicole Fowers, Aaron Nelson, Michael Wolfe, Dakotah Jarman, John J. (Ashton) Allen, Adde (Luke) Eddy, Hannah Nelson, Emilia Nelson, Casey Nelson, Jr.; four great-grandchildren: Kiersey, Ebony, Daxtyn and Quinnci.
Donna is preceded in death by her spouse, Lyle J. Creager; son-in-law, John R. Allen; and parents Clevie and Margie Thompson.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Donna, to be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Riverdale LDS Stake Center, 4000 Parker Dr, Riverdale, Utah from 6-8 p.m. in the Relief Society Room.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: