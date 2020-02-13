August 1, 1936 ~ February 11, 2020
Donna Lewis Chambers, age 83, of Roy, Utah passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. She was born August 1, 1936, to Price and Fontella Lewis.
Donna married her friend and love James Arden Chambers on May 22,1953, who proceeded her in death in 2015. Their favorite past time was traveling in their RV, especially when it was with family and friends. Donna enjoyed reading, cooking and playing with her grandchildren. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and she loved to make you laugh.
Donna is survived by her two daughters and their husbands; Bobby and Kathleen Williams and Robert and Colleen Greer; four grandchildren, James Spears, Lori Spears, Jennie Deserio and Stacey Vaughan; plus six great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her many nephews and nieces whom she loved and touched deeply.
A family and friend visitation will be held at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Roy Cemetery, 5200 South 2300 West, Roy, UT.
