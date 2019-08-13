March 28, 1943 ~ August 10, 2019
Donna Lorraine (Schoss) Hall, died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from natural causes. She was 76 years old. Donna was born on March 28, 1943, to Loren Tueller Schoss and Eldora Glee Pence in Inglewood, CA.
She was raised for most of her young life in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1961. Donna married Richard L. Hall on December 11, 1963, in Ogden. She and Richard moved to Bountiful where they raised their daughter. Donna and Richard were later divorced.
Donna worked at Sperry Univac for a short while and then moved to Litton Industries where she worked building guidance and control systems for airplanes. She excelled in this position and was able to lead as a supervisor until she became disabled in 1986. Donna was a hard worker and had an exceptional work ethic.
She moved to Grantsville in 1999, to be closer to her daughter's family. Donna resided at Willow Wood Care Center in Salt Lake City for the final four years of her life. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she enjoyed attending church and going to the temple.
Donna was known for her kindness to all who knew her. She was a beautiful ballroom dancer and she loved to dance at the Terrace Ballroom in Salt Lake City. She was the queen of the dance floor and danced every dance. She also loved to make arts and crafts. She and her daughter spent many hours doing crafts together.
Donna suffered from mental illness all her life. Even through all of her fears and hardship she was a wonderful daughter, mother and grandmother, who loved her Savior and family above all else. She valiantly endured to the end and is now at peace with her family that has passed through the veil.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her daughter, Dixie (Devron) Brown, Grantsville, UT, and her seven grandchildren -- Gabrielle (Jacob) Lee of Plainfield, IN; Delci (Trevor) Harding of Monterey, CA; Jansen (Lannie) Asiata of Grantsville, UT; Ada (Clark) Mathews of Las Vegas, NV; Emma; Samuel; and Luke.
There will be a viewing at 10:00 a.m. with a Cryptside Service at 11:00 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Mausoleum at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park at 836 36th St., Ogden, UT. She will be laid to rest next to her mother.
We would like to thank Willow Wood Care Center and Silverado Hospice for the loving care and kindness given to Donna. She left this life peacefully and well cared for.
