Donna M. Casale, 79, passed away July 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Patrick and Ethel Jordan, born May 17, 1940, in Buffalo, New York. She married Joseph Casale Jr. on March 31, 1959, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary March 31, 2019.
Her family and friends will miss Donna. She was there to help and give support in any way she could. Donna was easy going and got along with everyone. Her greatest goal in life was to make her family happy. She loved to cook and watch people enjoy her cooking. She loved raising roses. Donna enjoyed traveling for many years as a military wife. She made lifelong friends wherever life took her and she loved learning about the different cultures while living in Germany, during her husband's two tours of duty.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; son Joe (Carol) Casale, brothers: Ronald Jordan, David Jordan, Wayne Gosselin, and Tony Broniszewski, six grandchildren, eleven great- grandchildren, and four 'bonus' great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter LuAnn M. Dolan.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. There will be a graveside service Thursday, July 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
