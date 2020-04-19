August 4, 1934 ~ March 10, 2020
Donna M. Stratton, 85, of Clearfield, Utah passed away on March 10, 2020 at Davis Hospital, Layton, of natural causes.
She was born August 4, 1934, in Byrd Township, Missouri to John A. and C. Grace Englehart Stevenson.
During WWII the family moved to Benecia, CA, where her father worked for the US Navy repairing damaged Warships. After the war the family moved to Merced Falls, CA, where Donna attended Merced High School.
She met Charles W. Stratton, of Lexington, Missouri (LHS 48) while roller skating in Snelling, CA. Two years later she flew to England and they were married in Lincoln, Lincolnshire on December 17, 1952, while he was detached to the British Royal Air Force on a classified mission.
She began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses in 1955 in Riverside, CA, and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1957, and served faithfully until her death.
"You taught all those around you by your example. The kindness, consideration, and patience that were encapsulated in your love was felt by all those around you. Making everyone around you feel loved, appreciated and accepted is your gift and your legacy."
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles; son, Lynn; daughter-in-law, Heathre, daughter in law, Trish; grandchildren, Richard (Lenny), Danny, and Nicole (Kyle); and great-grandson, Gabe. Brothers, John (Dorthy), Donald, Roy (Carol), Ted (Lupe), Tom, (Carol), Jerry (Mary); and sister, Ann (Duncan). She was preceded in death by sons, William (1965), and Hugh (1999).
Funeral services will be handled by Clearfield, Utah Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and will be announced at a future time when it is safe to gather in public. Funeral arrangements handled by Myers Mortuary of Layton. Special thanks to members of the Clearfield Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for their love and support over the years. Thanks also to the doctors, nurses and aids who were a great help these last few years.
Condolences may be sent to: