Donna Rae Dean Gray

January 13, 1952 ~ November 4, 2019
West Haven- Donna died November 4, 2019, at McKay Dee Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born January 13, 1952, in Brigham City, Utah to Ellis LeRoy Cox and Mary Ann Lamont.
Donna married Roger W. Gray on November 30, 1968, in Ogden, Utah.
She was a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Donna worked for the IRS and retired as Operations Manager after 36 years and receiving numerous awards. She loved her job and the people she worked with and met there. Donna donated many hours of her leave to people in need. Upon retiring, she enjoyed peace and solace of her home while gardening, her cats and spoiling the grandkids and great-grandkids rotten. She was also an avid Jazz fan.
Donna is survived by her husband Roger, son; Michael (Donna), grandsons; Josh (Neisha), Colton and great- grandchildren; Grayson and Kinslee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Judy Dawn Gray; brother, Robert; sister, Barbra.
The family would like to express special thanks Stonehenge of Ogden Rehab Center and Everest Home Care and staff for their loving care. A special thanks to McKenzie, Kylee and Jamie for their loving care.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 11, 2019, at the West Haven Cemetery, 1500 N 2350 W West Haven, UT. A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. Sunday, November 10, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Monday 9:30 - 10:30 AM.
