Donna Wadman Hamson

BRIGHAM CITY - Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and best friend, Donna Marie Wadman Hamson, 60, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a massive stroke on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah.
She was born on March 31, 1959, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of James and Mary Elizabeth Gann Burgandine.
In 1983 Jim, her cousin asked Donna to come work for him as assistant manager of the Country Kitchen Restaurant (Now known as J&D's Family Restaurant).
She met and married the love of her life Dale Stanley Hamson. Their union merged two families and started an unbelievable love affair.
From the minute she saw the mountains east of Brigham, Donna made it a goal to make Brigham City her home and her community.
During her 37 years here she provided many services to the public. She was instrumental in Humane Society and was a staunch animal rescuer. She took in many dogs, cats, and a fowl foul mouthy African Grey parrot.
Donna was an Animal Cruelty Investigator for Box Elder County Sherriff.
Donna bought J&D's 23 years ago in September and has been a staple business in Brigham City ever since. Through the restaurant, Donna served her other animal Loves (humans) with daily hugs and laughter as well as a free Thanksgiving Dinner yearly for over 20 years, until her health wouldn't permit it.
Her favorite past time was fishing, hands down. As a devout Christian, Donna studied the Bible daily. Donna touched the hearts of many people and will be missed dearly.
Surviving are her sweetheart, Dale, her children: Mary B. Wadman Wendel; Jennifer (Cliff) Spence; Dustin Dale Hamson; Stacie Lee (Chris) Olsen; Chelsey & Jason Grange; 15 grand children, two great-grandsons. Her fur babies, Mr. Jones, Lacy, and Buddy. Also surviving are her father, seven siblings, and many nieces and nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.
SUBJECT TO CHANGE BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS RESTRICTIONS: Funeral services will be private.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Send condolences to: www.gfc-utah.com.
In Lieu of flowers, Please "Pay it Forward" whether it be a Hug, Animal Rescue or a Helping a fellow human. She lived a life of giving and service. The greatest tribute to her would be to: "Pay it Forward" in her name.