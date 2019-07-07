Donna Wayment Liljenquist

June 27, 1935 ~ July 3, 2019
Donna Liljenquist, passed away July 3, 2019. She had just turned 84 years old. Donna was born June 27, 1935, to Elmo Glen Wayment and Maurine Green Wayment. She had seven siblings: Glen (died in infancy), Dwayne (deceased), Franklin (deceased), Marcene Montgomery, Jody Shields (deceased), and Lysle (died as an infant.)
Her family lived in Taylor, Utah. Her maternal grandmother lived near them and her mother's two brothers, Carl and Rich Green raised their families just down the street. Family always was important to her.
She attended Taylor School which only had the first four grades. She completed grades five through nine at the West Weber School. She graduated from the old Weber High School which was located just North of Twelfth Street on Washington Blvd., in Ogden. She completed her first two years of College at Weber and graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Education.
She taught school in Monticello, Utah for two years and then moved back home. She chose to work for the Federal Government at Hill Air Force Base. She spent her working career there.
She met her mate, Max Liljenquist. He was always good to her. Soon after they married, they purchased a home in Kaysville. They established friendships with many wonderful people there. They became the parents of a baby boy, Farrell Glen. He was born with Down Syndrome and heart problems. They loved, prayed and cared tenderly for him but he died in less than two years.
Donna faced many trials in her life, but she kept going on. She was diagnosed with diabetes which she struggled to control throughout much of her life. Max developed heart problems and other health issues and passed from this life after 30 years of marriage. Their Kaysville friends and neighbors reached out to Donna and helped her in so many ways. For much of her life she depended on those who lived near her, but as the years passed she came to rely on her nephew, Cody Montgomery, to assist her when she needed work done or repairs. He and his wife, Karen helped meet her needs.
As her health declined in the years that followed Donna allowed Marcene's children and their mates to help her. As she entered life at assisted living places, several of her nieces and their children would spend time with her to cheer her.
Donna loved the Savior and she remained faithful in church callings. She especially enjoyed serving in the Bountiful Temple where she filled her shift and substituted for other shift members who were ill or out of town.
She enjoyed traveling with Max and going bowling. They were proud of the trophies they won. Other interests and hobbies include crocheting and embroidery. She made intricate lace edges on pillowcases and was talented at all sorts of handicrafts. She made tiny infant caps which she donated to humanitarian causes. Memorial Day was important to her as she paid tribute with flowers on the graves of her loved ones.
She is survived by her sister, Marcene and Max's twin sister, Margene Hill.
Special thanks to the care givers at Harrison Regent, The Gardens, and Mountain Ridge. Also, thanks to Hospice who gave her loving care in her final days.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at The Taylor Stake Center located at 2200 S. 4300 N. in Taylor. There will be a memorial service in her honor at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Warren Cemetery located at 6700 W. 700 N., Warren, Utah.
