March 9, 1978 ~ August 12, 2019
Donovan Elden Arthurs, passed away unexpectedly in Chula Vista, California on August 12, 2019, while away from home.
He was born March 9, 1978, at Vandenberg AFB, CA to Terrence and Patricia Ann Hess Arthurs. He met his babe, Kimberly Ybarra 20 years ago when they worked together at Brill. They later married February 8, 2003, and together they raised six wonderful children. Donovan was never afraid to speak his mind, or to love with all of his heart.
Donovan loved to camp and was an avid sports fan, but was particularly devoted to the Miami Dolphins and Utah Jazz. He played football in high school, and played semi-pro for the Ogden Rhino Raiders. He loved coaching his sons when they played youth football, and looked forward to coaching his grandchildren in the future. He also was known to golf regularly with his Dad, sons, and brothers.
He was a huge heavy metal music fan, especially of Metallica.
He enjoyed working on cars and, and helping others with their own. At the time of death, Donovan was the Store Manager for O'Reilly's Auto Parts where he made some great friends. He was even part of his Uncle's race car pit-crew. He was always willing to help family and friends with whatever they needed.
He adored being a Papa, and would light up every time his grandchildren were near him. He will always be remembered for his wonderful hugs. He was a great friend, awesome husband, and even better Dad. We will all miss him.
Donovan is survived by his wife Kimberly Ybarra Arthurs; children: Elisa Ybarra, David (Jarica) Ybarra, Joey (Anastasia) Ybarra, Joshua Boney (Emily Meafua), Destinee (Tevin) DeWitt, Jade Arthurs (Jesus Araiza), and Darlene; grandchildren: Trevon, Alyea, Nevaeh, Talyeah, Siara, Janessa, Khloe, Adayla, Jaylah, Madden, Kiana, Zaydenn, Irie, Davien, Maxxin, Indie, KaLaya, Donovan and Dayson; and parents Terrence and Patricia Arthurs, and mother-in-law Mary Ybarra; siblings: MeShelly (Doug) Parrish, Ira (Jennifer) Arthurs, Amy (Ben) Ybarra, Tessie (Brian) Miller, Terry (Tawni) Arthurs, Joseph Arthurs, Emma (Shaun) Malone, Michelle Ybarra, Ben Ybarra, Tony Ybarra, Fidel Ybarra, Crystal Dreiling; and grandmother Lois B Hess. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Donovan was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Linda Ybarra; his grandparents Max E Hess, Lawrence Arthurs, and LaNore Knudsen; his aunts Laura, Sharon, and Vickie, and Uncle Steve.
Funeral services will be held at on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Per Donovan's request, please dress down for the funeral; wear your favorite sports jerseys and jeans.
Condolences may be shared at: