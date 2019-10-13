August 11, 1958 ~ October 10, 2019
Dony Chris Stark, 61, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019, from a catastrophic brain aneurysm. In 2001 Dony underwent a brain surgery to clip an aneurysm which bought him 18 additional years, which he lived to the fullest.
He was born August 11, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Clyde and Ann (Johnson) Stark.
He graduated from Ben Lomond High School, class of 1976.
He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Trujillo, on April 18, 1980. They spent 39 wonderful years together. Their life was filled with adventure and tropical vacations. They resided in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii for seven years. While living in paradise, they were embraced by many new friends who quickly became family.
Dony proudly served the community as the project coordinator of the "Kids & Kops"(Knowing Other Positive Solutions) program. He was able to work with incarcerated Juveniles to teach them a trade, as well as helping them to develop a positive relationship with law enforcement.
His many accomplishments included: autobody repair and painter, machinist for Southern Pacific Railroad, welder at Utility Trailer, Weber Country Deputy/Ballif, Hawaii construction and landscaping, and Home Depot M.E.T. He and his brothers shared a love for restoring classic cars that he has passed on to his granddaughter.
His greatest joy was raising his beautiful daughter, Nicole Stark, and spending quality time, building lasting memories with both his daughter and granddaughter, Tatum Johnston. She was his "baby girl" and was the apple of his eye.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Stark; his niece, Tara Jean Stark; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerald and Clythella Trujillo. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Trujillo) Stark; his daughter, Nicole Marie Stark (Josh Johnston); granddaughter, Tatum Ann Johnston; god-daughter, Lynnsea Kalanilehua Mock Chew; his mother, Ann (Johnson) Stark, brothers, Stan (Sue), Jay (Babbette), Jeff (Dena), and Kirk (Penny) Stark. He was admired by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lindquist Ogden Mortuary, 3406 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with the family prior to the memorial service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. His final resting place will be celebrated in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii on January 18, 2020.
(A "Hui Hou") Until we meet again
