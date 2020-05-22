Doralee Cox

Our beloved Doralee (Chiquita) Cox returned to her Heavenly Father, at age 65, on May 17, 2020. Doralee graduated from Weber High, Weber State, and Idaho State. She taught elementary school for 38 years mostly in Davis County and has kept in touch with many of her students throughout the years. She played varsity volleyball, softball, and basketball at Weber State. She was active in many sports and outdoor activities throughout her life. She loved animals and people and they loved her. She has developed many strong friendships throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Cox and is survived by her mother, Doris Randall Cox, her siblings (Denise Hancock, David & Carolyn Stone Cox, Darwin & Michele Mondfrans Cox, & Demar Cox), and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. all at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
