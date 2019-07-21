February 15, 1920 ~ July 17, 2019
Our dear and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather Doran Heap Barlow, 99 years old, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on February 15, 1920, to Nathan and Dora Tolman in Preston, Idaho, he was the 14th child. His mother died of influenza at his birth. He was raised by an older sister and her husband, Viola and Norman Larsen in Mink Creek, Idaho. He attended schools there and in Montpelier, and graduated from Preston High. He served an LDS Mission to the Central States Mission.
He married his eternal sweetheart, Anna Harding, in the Logan LDS Temple on July 28, 1943. They lived in Mink Creek and Fairview, Idaho, Tremonton and Thatcher, Utah, and moved to Ogden in 1951. He had his own milk route from Thatcher to Wellsville. He also worked at Ogden Ironworks, Waterfall Ready Mix, and as the maintenance engineer for the old and new Ogden Tabernacle and other church medical buildings. He and Anna worked together as managers of Christopher Village Apartments until they retired. They served an LDS Mission on Temple Square at the Family History Center. An active member of the LDS Church, he has served in the bishopric, stake and ward mission leadership, and many other callings. His life has been one of service, serving his fellowmen and doing family history for his ancestors and others. His legacy of faith will bless us throughout eternity. Dad was very proud of his Pioneer Heritage. Because of his friendly and outgoing nature, he has never met a stranger. He was a "jack of all trades".
They raised nine children and celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to her death on February 7, 2002. He met Frances Olson while serving in the Ogden Temple, and they married on January 28, 2006. He is survived by his loving wife Frances; his children and their spouses Dora Ann (Larry) Tesch, Ruelene (deceased) (LeRoy) Fox, Brenda (Jay) Welling, Beverly (deceased) (Richard) Holbrook, Brad (Alice) Barlow, Debbie (Lyle) Cox, Michael (Becky) Barlow, Patricia (Charles) Berglund, Bryant (Emily) Barlow; a half-sister Carol Dawn McGlamery; and a sister-in-law Connie Larsen. He has 60 grandchildren, 154 great-grandchildren with two on the way, four great-great-grandchildren, plus spouses who adore him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Anna, his 17 siblings, his daughters Ruelene Fox and Beverly Holbrook, a grandson Michael Holbrook, and a great-granddaughter Zoey Makayla Kendall.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1814 East 7775 South, South Weber, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to extend their deepest love and appreciation to Becky and Mike for their loving care of Dad and Frances in their home over the last 2 plus years and all those who have been blessed by serving and caring for them.
