Dorene Pritchard Nelson Beard
"Together Again"
Dorene passed away on Friday, December 11th, 2020. She was the daughter of William and Veda Reeves Pritchard. She had three children, Dennis Nelson, Launa Jean Nelson and Earl Beard (deceased). She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by five sisters, and one brother.
She worked at I.R.S. as a Programs Analyst, and recently retired after 53 years of service. Dorene had many loves, one was Nascar racing, and crocheting. She spent hours crocheting around receiving blankets. She would then donate them to family members, and hospitals for newborn babies. Dorene was a loving, thoughtful, and caring person, with a wonderful witty sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. At her request, her body was donated to science for research work. She also requested no services. The family would like to thank Tammy and Jody from Encompass Hospice for all their love and help with the care of Dorene.
