October 24, 1962 — April 29, 2021
Dorie Sue Patterson Peel passed away from a recent illness, and several lifelong health issues on April 29th, 2021. Dorie was born October 24, 1962 in Ogden Utah, to Dean and Fae Patterson. She graduated from Davis High School in 1980. She cared for many people in her various healthcare roles throughout her life, and loved being in the medical field while working. Dorie will always be known for her loving heart, her willingness to drop anything for a friend, and her deep love for animals. Dorie is survived by her spouse, Michael Peel, her children, Toni (Sean) Mcgough, Dylan (Kari) Taft, Makayla Olsen, five grandchildren, her sisters Barbra (Jeff) Emery, and Liz (Chad) Dimond. Proceeded in death by her parents, Dean and Fae Patterson, grandparents, and many others whom she is having a wonderful loving reunion with right now. We would like to thank Michael Peel for being with her, and by her side these last few years helping her along the way. There will not be a public service at this time, but if you would like to send condolences please email her spouse Michael at mpeel411@gmail.com, or her sister Liz at dimondgirls247@yahoo.com. Thank you!