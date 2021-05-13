Doris Beck
Our loving mother, Nana, and friend, Doris Beck, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, May 10. Mom was born May 31, 1929, in Draper, Utah to Leland and Margaret Day. As an only child, she bonded with her many aunts, uncles, and cousins and stayed close to them her entire life. She was proud of her pioneer ancestry and was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Doris met Glenn Beck at the local Draper Movie Theatre. It was a rainy night and he offered her a ride home. Despite her mom's concern about dating one of the "wild Beck boys," they were married on June 23, 1948, and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple 15 years later. They had four children and enjoyed life together for 60 years. Spending time as a family was important to mom whether it was vacationing, being at the cabin, boating or taking road trips.
Serving others was an important part of mom's life. Doris was involved in the Festival of Trees for over 35 years and worked year-round by giving presentations, recruiting volunteers, and coordinating projects for the Festival. She loved being around people and had a gift of making friends easily whether it was on the golf course, in her church callings, playing in her bridge clubs, or other areas of service. People were drawn to her infectious laugh and love of life.
She was a faithful member of the LDS church and served in a wide variety of callings and especially loved being with the young women of her ward. Doris and Glenn served a full-time mission at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City and a Stake mission in Layton for three years.
For 25 years mom and dad spent their winters in St. George playing golf and enjoying family and friends. Dad passed in 2009. Mom is survived by her two daughters and two sons, Lynda Easter, Shauna (Brad) Kerr, Brian Beck, and Paul (Rachele) Beck; nine grandchildren, Jamie, Andrea, Jena, Michael, Tanner, Tennyson, Ingram, Eli, Larson and four great-grandsons Duncan, Carson, Sam, and Charlie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Russon Farmington Mortuary located at 1941 North Main Street in Farmington. A viewing will be held before Saturday's service from 10:45 - 11:45. Interment will be at the Draper City Cemetery.
Thank you to the staff at Creekside Senior Living. A special thank you to Lejla, Holly, Renate and Ned at Creekside and Marina and Rhonda at Renew Home Health and Hospice.
Services will be live-streamed on Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page and Doris' obituary on www.russonmortuary.com.