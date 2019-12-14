Doris Clark Hansen passed away on December 10, 2019, in St. George Utah. She was 95 years old. She was born February 10, 1924, to Joseph and Lettie Grace Clark of Clearfield, Utah. She married C. Russell Hansen on February 12, 1942, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived and raised their six children in Syracuse, Utah. In their retirement years, she and Russell moved to St. George, Utah.
Doris was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. One that was a highlight in her life was serving alongside her husband in East Lansing, Michigan from 1973 to1976. There she helped Russell who served as Mission President, train missionaries and direct the missionary work. She loved and enjoyed the hundreds of missionaries who served in their mission and taught them many valuable lessons.
Family was the center of her life. As a mother, she taught with love and by example. Six loving children called her mother. She was their friend, confidant and teacher. She has 20 adoring grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great- grandchildren.
Doris had several hobbies she excelled at during her life. She was an outstanding hostess and cook. She loved to invite family and friends into her home where she prepared wonderful meals for them to enjoy. She was also a gifted candy maker, seamstress and gardener. She always had a beautiful yard full of flowers and trees. She loved her roses and had the ability to nurture them into masterpieces. She was an avid Jazz fan and rarely missed a televised game. Mom's life was one of service and caring for others. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Russell, and son, David Russell Hansen.
She is survived by five children; Carolyn and Flake Boone of Snowflake, Arizona, Scott and Sherrie Hansen of St. George, Utah, Jan and Tom Babcock of Centennial, Colorado, Brooks and Leah Hansen of Park City, Utah, and Shelley Hansen of St. George, Utah.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1290 S. 1000 W., Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
