June 7, 1919 ~ January 26, 2020
Doris Dunn Spiers was born on June 7, 1919, to John and Margaret Dunn in Ogden Utah. She passed away on January 26, 2020, of causes due to age. She was raised in the Ogden area and later graduated from Weber Stake Academy in 1938.
She married Bernard Spiers in August of 1942; they were together for 74 years. The couple lived in Pleasant View while their family was young and later moved to Plain City where they lived for 42 Years.
Doris retired after 25 years of service at Hill Air Force Base as an Item Manager.
She and Bernard enjoyed traveling and visited numerous countries throughout the world. She adored her family and loved spending time with them.
Doris is survived by her children, Eileen Johnston, Ogden; Shirley Wahl, Ogden; Ronald (Andria) Spiers, Las Vegas; and Steven (Cindee) Spiers, Plain City; eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother; sister and a grandson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. where memories will be shared prior to leaving for the cemetery at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
The family requests that a donation be made to the Primary Children's Hospital in her name in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be shared at: