Doris Greaves

1930 ~ 2020
Doris Ann Walker Greaves, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family, a few days after her 90th birthday. She was born March 9, 1930 in Alpena, So. Dakota to Anna Koerner and Jacob Samuel Walker. She married William Clyde "Bill" Greaves on August 12, 1955; their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Temple on April 9, 2009.
Doris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a primary teacher and librarian in the No. Ogden 9th Ward.
She was employed at IRS and retired after 25 years of devoted service. She was an artist and enjoyed wood crafts, drawing, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and gardening. Bill always said "she has the most talented hands." Doris and Bill were Ogden City Bowling Champions with Bob and LaWanna (Lou) Shurtliff. She also enjoyed golfing with family and friends at The Barn. Baking, cooking and hosting family parities was her passion. She especially loved family get togethers at their swimming pool and Sunday family dinners. Doris had a kind heart. She was loving and accepting of everyone. Her grandkids and great-grandkids will always remember her as happy and pleasant... P.S. she loved sweets and always shared with them.
Doris is survived by Bill, her husband of 64 years; children Jay (Melanie) Greaves, Paul (Julie) Greaves, Judie (John) Parsons, Shirlie (David) Wilson; 18 grandchildren and 28 great- grandchildren; siblings Mary Lou Cameron, Paul Walker and Viola Keaton. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Abigail; 2 brothers and a sister, Harry, Donald and Esther.
The family would like to thank Brio Hospice and Visiting Angels; special thanks to Debbie Roest who helped care for Doris most recently.
In compliance with the ongoing precautionary measures around Covid-19, we will be holding a private funeral service at Myers Ogden Mortuary on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
