Doris J. Eager
May 15, 1945 ~ July 2, 2021
Doris was born May 15, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Paul Conrad and Helen Bresnahan Drews. She passed away due to unforeseen complications from heart valve replacement surgery on July 2, 2021.
Doris graduated from Garden City High School (Michigan) and worked as a waitress for years. She later attended and graduated from Control Data Corp. computer training. She was hired by Control Data and assigned to work in Ogden, Utah. While in Ogden, she met and later married Harvey "Bud" Eager. They were married for over 30 years before his passing in 2012.
Doris stepped up from day one to be a wonderful mother and true friend to Sherie, Bud's daughter. Doris was also the best grandmother and great-grandmother to Sarah, Jeff, Savanah, Chrissy, Shay, Mark, and Laney. Doris volunteered many hours with the utility program at the American Red Cross and helping homeless animals by bottle feeding kittens and helping with adoptions.
Doris was preceded in death by Bud, her parents, her sister Karol, and her brother Don. Doris is survived by her brothers Chuck (Maureen) and Ed (Penny), sister-in-law Lucy, daughter Sherie (Mark), two grandchildren Sarah (Jared) & Jeff (Kayla), five great-grandchildren, two nephews and four nieces. She was cherished by family and friends and will be deeply missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Doris on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sherie's house, 297 W. 5600 S., Ogden, Utah.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to A New Beginning Animal Rescue via Paypal at donate@anbrescue.org or VENMO @ANB_Rescue or by using the donate button on their Facebook page, Facebook.com/anbrescue.
