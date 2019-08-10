Doris Jean Paskett Toyn (Jean) age 87, died of causes incident to old age at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at her home in The Panorama Condo, 8 East Hillside Ave. Apartment 506, Salt Lake City, Utah. She donated her body to the University of Utah Medical Center for education and research, therefore, there will be no funeral. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. located at the Stone Chapel West of the Capitol Bldg. at 413 North on West Capitol Street, Salt Lake City Utah from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Jean was born January 7, 1932, in Oakley, Cassia County, Idaho. She was the third of four children in the family of David "M" Paskett, and Winifred Annie Keith Paskett. Her siblings are: David (Dave), William (Bill), and John Paskett. At age two her folks moved to Gannett, Idaho where her younger brother John was born. At age five her family moved to Grouse Creek, Box Elder, Utah. She attended a one-room schoolhouse from first through tenth grade after which she moved into Ogden, Utah to attend Ogden High School for her junior and senior years, and later graduated from Weber Junior College in Ogden.
In 1956, Jean was called to serve a mission to the Eastern States Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints with headquarters in New York City. She was released from her mission in August 1957, and returned to Utah to live and work in Salt Lake City. In 1958, she moved back to Ogden to accept a position in the Weber College Library as assistant Librarian, where she met her husband to be, Richard Lewis Toyn of Ogden, Utah. On February 20, 1959, Jean Married Richard in the Salt Lake Temple. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in February 2019.
They had five children, 20 grandchildren, three step- grandchildren, and at the time of her death, had 12 great-great- grandchildren with more on the way.
Jean was always active in the LDS Church. She served five full-time missions. The first was as a youth to the Eastern States. After the retirement of her husband, she served four more full time missions with him; To the Philippines San Pablo Mission, to the Sioux Indians in Cherry Creek, South Dakota, to the Family History Library Mission in Salt Lake City, and to the Church History Mission in Salt Lake City after which they decided to remain and live in Salt Lake City. In addition, she served with her husband, on three stake missions (in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Montpelier, Idaho, and the Ben Lomond South Stake in Ogden Utah). When her husband was called to be the Branch President in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Jean served in various branch callings. Jean served all of her adult life in both ward and stake capacities.
Surviving Mrs. Toyn are her husband, Richard, her five children: Kenneth (Denise) Toyn in Arlington, Washington; Paul (DeAnna) Toyn in Salt Lake City, Utah; Ruth (Kevin) Christopherson in Casper, Wyoming; Keith (Angie) Toyn in Roy, Utah; Karen (Michael) Holmes in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and one sibling John (BJ) Paskett in Syracuse, Utah.