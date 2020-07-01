August 3, 1932 ~ June 26, 2020
Doris "Jeaneal" McGregor Christensen, 87, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, in Vacaville, California. Jeaneal was born in 1932 to Howard and Doris "Leone" McGregor.
Predeceased by her parents, daughter Merrillyn Wells, sister Sharon Watts, and loving husband Farren Christensen.
Survived by two daughters, Diane (Lee) Talbot, Jeanie (Scott) Reese, and six step-children, Farrell (Judy) Christensen, Verla (Richard, deceased) Waters, Ronald (Sandy) Christensen, Penny Christensen, Christy McAurthur, Susan (Ronald) Warwood, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeaneal was a long-time resident of Roy, Utah and retired after many years of working for the Roy Water Conservancy District. She was a talented musician (piano and organ) and vocalist. She also was known for her intricate paintings and ceramic works.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Lindquist's Mortuary in Ogden, Utah. A graveside service for Jeaneal will be held on July 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindquist Cemetery in Ogden.
