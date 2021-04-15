Doris Lezetta (Liz) Reeves
Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 due to heart failure. She was born January 15, 1943 in Tremonton, Utah, to Verdon and Orpha Larsen Thompson. She grew up in Corinne, Utah, and later graduated from Box Elder High School. She married LaMar (Mim) Davis and had two daughters, Jana and Gayle. They later divorced. She married Darwin Reeves and they later divorced.
Liz was well known for her delicious candy. She could make divinity on a rainy day with no problem. Everyone loved her divinity, fudge, nutballs, and sugar cookies!
She was an avid Utah Jazz fan, through thick and thin. She loved to keep stats on all the players using her colored gel pens in her Jazz notebook. It was best not to call or visit her during a Jazz game. She loved reading books, and watching cooking and crime shows. She was an endowed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Liz worked at Hamilton's Drug Store, Smith's Food, Kent's Grocery Store, and retired from Morton Int. (later Autoliv). She was an organ donor.
Most of all she loved being a grandma. She never hesitated sharing her cup of Diet Coke with her grandkids. She attended every piano recital, school activity, or sports game for any of her grandchildren (unless there was a Jazz game on).
She will be remembered for always having soda pop and a new bag of Lay's potato chips waiting for her grandkids. Also, for her willingness to stop whatever she was doing and help her daughters or grandkids.
Liz is survived by her daughters Jana (Doug) Young, and Gayle Davis. Her grandchildren: Makul Davis; Brennan, Ryan, Wyatt, Celeste, and Jansen Young. Her sister, Dorma Reynolds, brother Ray Thompson, sisters-in-law Lynda Thompson & Carolyn Lake. Also, special friend, LouAnn Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Dwain and Harold Thompson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Brigham City West Stake Center at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior to the service at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. located at 895 North 625 West in Brigham City, UT. A Viewing will also be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com. Those wishing to view the livestream of the Services, please go to the bottom of Liz's obituary page.