Doris M Ernsberger
August 1, 1923 ~ December 31, 2020
Doris M. Ernsberger, 97 passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 1, 1923 in Shelby, Ohio to Roscoe and Inez Artz.
On February 14, 1948, Doris married Lewis Albert Ernsberger in Shelby, Ohio. He preceded her in death February 20, 2011.
She continued to live in Ohio until 1960 when the family relocated to Clearfield, Utah. She continued to live in Clearfield until the family moved to Roy, Utah in 1965.
She was working for Smith's Food King when she was approached to help start and manage Smith's Credit Union. She worked there for over 20 years until she retired.
Doris was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed bowling, knitting, bingo, the slot machines in Nevada and especially loved time spent with her family.
Doris is survived by two children, Kathy Sue (Alan) Baumgartner, Farmington; Keith Allen Ernsberger, Roy; seven grandchildren, Richard (Theresa) Toponce, Corelynn (Matt) Johnson, Stephanie Toponce, Brandon Ernsberger, Sheldon Ernsberger, Joshua Ernsberger, and Nickolas Ernsberger; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister and brother.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com