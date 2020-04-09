1926 ~ 2020
Oh, how hard to say goodbye to our angel mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Doris Mitchell Nalder. She passed away peacefully April 5, 2020, surrounded by children. She was born November 8, 1926, to Edward Emery Mitchell and Louella Willey. She married her high school sweetheart, Wally Nalder, on February 20, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Kenley Nalder, two great-grandchildren, Margot Katherine Mouritsen and Eillis Victoria LaCasce, as well as her parents and 11 siblings, with only her brother Robert (Norma) Mitchell still living. She is survived by her eight children: Karla (Neil) Thornley; Kathy (Dick) Mouritsen; Kenley (Karen) Nalder; Judy (Les) Prall; Jacquie (Carl) LaCasce; MaryAnne (Shane Adams) Green; Nancy (Stan) Seely; Kaylyn (Scott) Beck; as well as 32 grandchildren and 79 great-grandchildren.
Doris was the darling in her family of 13 siblings growing up in Bountiful, Utah and a darling at Davis High School, where she was crowned dance royalty as Senior Hop Mistress. She raised her family in Layton, Utah and was adored by her children and grandchildren, and a favorite among nieces, nephews, neighbors, and caregivers.
She was kind and loving all her life. She served faithfully in many callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Ward Primary President, Stake Relief Society and Primary President, and a Substance Abuse Missionary.
She was an example of endurance and strength as she raised her eight children while her husband coached college football. For the last ten years of her life her children took turns visiting her every day. It was a pleasure as she was witty, fun, and entertaining to the very end. When COVID-19 struck, she found herself alone for the first time in her life. She began visiting with those who had passed on and chose to join them where she could again enjoy the association and companionship of loved ones.
We are grateful to her caregivers at Apple Village in Layton, Utah, who lovingly served her the last year of her life. We cherish and love our mother and will miss her every day. We will always be grateful for her legacy of unconditional love.
There will be a private viewing for family with interment to follow at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, Utah. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date when family and friends can join together without risk of spreading illness.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
