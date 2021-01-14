Dorleen Elfrieda Oppliger Probasco
Dorleen Elfrieda Oppliger Probasco was born on August 29, 1922. She was raised on a farm in Idaho. She met and married the love of her life, Robert Vere Probasco on January 21, 1940. Dorleen passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 9, 2021.
Dorleen and Robert raised 6 children in South Ogden, Utah, and lived there 40 plus years. Robert worked for Union Pacific Railroad and Dorleen worked for Farmer's Grain and Thiokol. Upon retirement they retired to Idaho, building a cabin and enjoying 26 years there together before Robert passed away in 2005.
Dorleen is survived by an older sister, her 6 children and their spouses, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by many, but we all take comfort in knowing she is now with God and Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashton, Idaho. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran, or an organization of the donor's choice.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date in Butte, Montana, pandemic permitting.
Services will be streamed and the link can be accessed at baxterfh.com.