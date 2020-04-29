1926 ~ 2020
Dorothy Ann Luchsinger, 94, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Kaysville, Utah. She was born April 7, 1926, in Casper, Wyoming to Stephen Ziba and Dollie May (Beson) Wilborn.
She married Russell James Luchsinger on December 9, 1949, in Long Beach California. They were the parents of two sons, Stephen Luchsinger and Russell (Rusty) Luchsinger. They were later divorced.
As a single woman the majority of her life she faced many challenges, but she always pressed forward with determination and strength which was often mistaken for stubbornness.
Dottie loved her family and friends and wished more of them knew how to play Bridge, her favorite card game, but since they didn't, she learned to play Skipbo. She made a great Rum Cake and loved to entertain. Lavender was her favorite color which filled her closet. She loved seeing the world and having new adventures with her good friends. In her spare time, she searched for old movies or musicals to watch on television. She had an incredible singing voice and a love of music. One of her favorite obsessions was buying jewelry, wearing it a while, only to give it away later. She loved pets and people and will be missed by her family and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her only brother Willard Rylatt and her son Stephen Luchsinger.
She is survived by her son Russell (Catherine) Luchsinger of Temecula, CA, and grandchildren; Candice (Kevin) Flanagan, Olivia Green, and Payton Luchsinger. She is also survived by Cindy Porter (Daughter-in-law) and grandchildren; Marcus (Debi) Thompson, Jane (Wesley) Bodily, Anthony (Kellie) Thompson, Kate (Ryan) Webb, Shannon (Brad) Cavanaugh, Sara (Chad) Yamane. Dottie was also blessed with 22 great- grandchildren.
Many thanks to the staff at Whisper Cove Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice (especially Nurse Nikki!) for their tender and loving end-of-life care.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
