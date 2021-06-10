Dorothy Baker Callister
1936 - 2021
Dorothy Callister, 85, died on June 8, 2021, at the Beehive Home, in Syracuse, Utah. She was born on January 10, 1936 in Deseret Utah. The daughter of John Irvin Baker and Vernell (Wright) Baker.
Dorothy Graduated from Delta High school class of 1954. Following graduation, she attended BYU Idaho. She married the love of her life, Sheldon Lathel Callister in the Manti Temple June 4th 1956. After Sheldon finished his schooling, they settled in the Ogden area. Four children would complete their family. Dorothy was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very involved in PTA and civic activities. She had a beautiful soprano voice, and she and Sheldon loved to sing together and with their family. Dorothy was also artistically gifted and shared her talents with her family - memories and paintings that will forever be cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and sons-in-law Mitchell Dabling and Bob Estel. Surviving is her sister, Belva Norton (Al) and her children, Karen Estel, Jan Callister (Carol), JeanMarie Morris (Matthew), Traci Hancock (Roger), fifteen grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12th at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404 with a viewing prior from 11:30-12:30. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
The family wishes to thank the Beehive Homes of Syracuse and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
The service will be live streamed on Dorothy's obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.