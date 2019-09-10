December 17, 1925 ~ September 2, 2019
Dorothy C. Green (Dottie), 93 passed away September 2, 2019, at Stonehenge Rehabilitation Center in Washington Terrace, Utah. Dorothy was born December 17, 1925, in Whistler, Alabama to David and Helen Mary Gaines Clemmons. She was married to Jerry Green for 47 years. She was employed at Hill Air Force Base for 38 years as a Civil Service Supply Specialist.
Her home going celebration will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84404. A Viewing for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment in Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N. Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Flowers, cards and letters may be sent to Myers Mortuary in care of Dorothy Green's family.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden.
