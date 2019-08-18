June 12, 1925 ~ August 1, 2019
Dorothy E. Benford passed away peacefully in Santa Maria, CA. surrounded by her family on August 1, 2019.
Dorothy was born June 12, 1925, in San Luis Obispo, California to David J and Dorothy White Wood. She graduated from Santa Maria High School and attended Hancock College. She married the love of her life, George S. Benford Jr, in Santa Maria in 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They moved to Ogden, Utah in 1957 where she was active in PTA, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. The family attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church and were Charter Members of St. James Catholic Church.
They moved to Nampa, ID in 1973 and after George's retirement in 1983, they moved back to Santa Maria. Dorothy was a volunteer and docent at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, a supporter of Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts and the Museum of Flight. She was an active member and past president of the Minerva Club. She and George were both involved in the Santa Maria Seniors Club and traveled extensively.
In 1996, Dorothy received the Athena Award for outstanding leadership and contributions to the community. In 2005, she was named Hospitality Volunteer of the Year by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. She was well known in the area for her presentations on local history.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years and one daughter Julie Anne Webb. Survivors are her children, Marsha Short, Lewisville, Texas; George S. (Sabra) Benford, III, Perry, Utah; Terri (Steve) Taylor, West Haven, Utah; Paula (Jim) Elkins, Santa Maria, California; Kathy LeDoux, Santa Maria, California, 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held Thursday, August 8, 2019.