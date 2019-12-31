June 4, 1940 December 27, 2019
Dorothy Field Redd, 79, passed away peacefully at the Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Clearfield, Utah, on Friday, December 27, 2019, of causes incident to age. She was born on June 4, 1940, in Evanston, Wyoming. Dorothy married Louis Tracy Redd of Blanding, Utah, in the Salt Lake Temple and they spent 58 wonderful years together.
Dorothy graduated from Bountiful High School in 1958 and went on to attend the University of Utah, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education. Following her graduation, she taught school for a year, supporting her husband as he completed his college education. After her husband's graduation they moved to Hampton, Virginia, where she gave birth to and nurtured seven wonderful children. They were there for 12 years while her husband worked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
In 1975 she moved with her family to Lancaster, California, where her husband worked for the United States Air Force as a Flight Test engineer. While living in California, Dorothy and her husband were blessed with three more precious children. Dorothy also taught elementary school when her youngest child was old enough to attend school full time. She taught mostly second grade students for ten years and then retired in June of 2001.
Dorothy's hobbies were music, quilting and family history. She served as the Ward Organist most of her adult life and strived to inspire music appreciation in her children. She had made numerous quilts and especially enjoyed giving them to her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Louis Tracy Redd, of Layton, Utah, three sons, John Tracy (Cherie) Redd of Harrisville, Utah, Michael Alan (Cameo) Redd, in the military, James David (Kimberly) Redd, of Santaquin, Utah, and six daughters, Susan (Brian) Mahler, of Bountiful, Utah, Cynthia (Chris) Smith, of West Point, Utah, Deborah Watkins, of Layton, Utah, Kathryn (Layne) Larsen, of Spring, Texas, Amy (Mark) Farris, of St, Regis, Montana, Sharon Redd, of Layton, Utah. Dorothy is also survived by four siblings, 52 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren which she dearly loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Kathryn Field of Bountiful, Utah, a son, Steven Burton Redd, killed in military action, a sister, Helen Call of Afton, Wyoming, a granddaughter, Chelsey Lee Gillins and a great-grandson, Carson Horne.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hobbs Creek Ward Chapel, 2505 N. Church Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lakeview Memorial Park, 1640 E. Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: