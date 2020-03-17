Dorothy Grace Kimber Covieo

August 8, 1924 ~ March 11, 2020
At 1 a.m. on August 8, 1924 Winfred Charles Kimber cranked up the old Model T Ford and went chugging up the Grouse Creek Road to the homes of two faithful midwives, Mrs. Hadfield and Mrs. Blanthorn. At 4 a.m. of the same morning Dorothy Grace Kimber was ushered into the world in the bedroom of her Grandma Tanner's home. She was not weighed at birth and was told that she had brown blue eyes. Dorothy Grave Kimber Covieo was the first of three daughters born to Winfred and Olive Tanner Kimber. Dorothy worked at selling Avon for over 12 years. After retiring from Avon, Dorothy took employment with ZCMI.
Dorothy always enjoyed being together with her family at Christmas and other holidays. The family was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 6, 1961.
Dorothy's first home was a one room homestead cabin in Grouse Creek made of Railroad ties. She loved to roam the hills, pick wild flowers and probably knew every rock and bush.
Dorothy always wanted to play the piano and would go next door to Aunt Annie Barlow's. When she was 14 her parents bought her a piano. This began a long love affair with playing in the bands at the senior centers and hospital.
After a long battle with cancer her husband Al passed away on July 3, 1977. Others who preceded her in death include her parents, Winfred and Olive Kimber; sister, Delma Kimber Smith; daughter, Lana Jean Covieo Poll; grandson, Travis Poll; and great-grandson, Karter Zachreson. In total Dorothy has 25 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren. Her children are Linda Covieo (Don) Johnston, Wynn (Roxanne) Coveio, Kim (Vicki) Covieo, Annette Covieo (Joe) Brady; Alene Covieo Nielsen. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many capacities.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
