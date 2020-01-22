May 1, 1928 ~ January 20, 2020
Dorothy Johnson Carr passed away on January 20, 2020, in Farmington, Utah, at the age of 91.
Dorothy was born on May 1, 1928, in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Minnie Mae and James Alvin Johnson. She was raised in Ogden and Riverdale.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her dear husband; David Bruce Carr. She is survived by four children; Bruce (Kimberly) Carr, Kathleen (Richard) Clemons, Luann (Harvey) Higgs, Sharon (Dean) Hatch, 16 grandchildren and 31 great- grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Farmington South Stake Center, 695 S. 200 E., Farmington, UT 84025. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at Farmington South Stake Center.
Interment at Ogden City Cemetery.
