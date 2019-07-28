Dorothy Joyce Mikesell

February 20, 1930 ~ July 23, 2019
Our loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after her afternoon kisses from her loving husband.
Joyce was born February 20, 1930, to Jim and Dorothy (Frost) Crosbie in Ogden, Utah.
On November 17, 1947, she married Ray V. Mikesell. Together they spent 71 years holding hands, taking walks, and caring for each other even until her final love-filled moments.
After over 20 years of dedication, Joyce retired from Smith's grocery stores.
She was an amazing artist who enjoyed making dolls, crafting, gardening, quilting and painting remarkable pieces she proudly shared with her family.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Ray; her children, Jim (Sally) Mikesell, Steve (Chris) Mikesell, and Pam (Steve) Richards; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, all who were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Jean McDonald and Karen VanDrimmelen.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Peach Tree Place Assisted Living and a very special thanks to Thomas and Jenna.
Family will greet friends from 1:00 ? 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, followed by graveside services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary and Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
