Dorothy Lynette Spiers

January 1, 1939 ~ April 25, 2020
D. Lynette Spiers, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She passed away of a traumatic brain injury from an accidental fall incurred while walking her beloved dog "Rowdy".
She was born in Ogden, Utah, on January 1, 1939, to Lawrence A. Dunn and Clara Ethel Cornell. She was raised in the Ogden area and later graduated from Ogden High School. Lynette was a computer programmer for the US Government at Defense Depot Ogden and retired in 2007.
She married Claine Hope in 1956 and were later divorced. She then married Brent Spiers on October 17, 1973, in Elko, Nevada and they were together for 45 years. Brent passed away on July 21, 2008.
Lynette is survived by her sons, Larry (Debbie) Hope and Lance (Sherry) Hope; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Romona (Owen) Busch. She was preceded in death by her husband Brent; son, Val; granddaughter, Crystal; and sisters, Aljo Wallis and Gladys Odell.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
There are no steadfast rules for these services, but with the current conditions related to the COVID-19 situation, it is suggested that discretion is used concerning young children and social distancing.
Condolences may be shared at: